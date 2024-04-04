Jackos Corner 190 N Main St
Culinary Canvas
Small Plates
- Watermelon and Feta Skewers$12.00
Experience the refreshing blend of sweet watermelon and tangy feta cheese, complemented by a hint of balsamic and fresh mint. Perfect for a light, summery start to your meal.
- Chickpea and Spinach Chaat$12.00
Savor the delightful blend of tender chickpeas and fresh spinach, spiced to perfection and garnished with crunchy sev and pomegranate. A perfect, zesty appetizer for any palate.
- Samosas$12.00
Enjoy a trio of crispy, golden pastries filled with savory beef or spiced vegetables. Paired with our specially crafted dipping sauces, these Samosas offer a burst of flavor in every bite. Perfect as a flavorful appetizer.
Medium Plates
Large Plates / Mains
Soft Opening
- Watermelon and Feta Skewers$12.00
Experience the refreshing blend of sweet watermelon and tangy feta cheese, complemented by a hint of balsamic and fresh mint. Perfect for a light, summery start to your meal.
- Chickpea and Spinach Chaat$12.00
Savor the delightful blend of tender chickpeas and fresh spinach, spiced to perfection and garnished with crunchy sev and pomegranate. A perfect, zesty appetizer for any palate.
- Kofta Meatballs$16.00
- Tomato Curry$16.00
- Charcuterie Board$24.00